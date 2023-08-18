Turkish ministry of forestry intensifies efforts against rising forest fires

According to the statement from the Ministry, the General Directorate of Forestry (OGM) is increasing its measures against the increasing forest fires due to global climate change. OGM is expanding both its aerial and ground capabilities with personnel and vehicles, and positive results are being obtained from the "forest fire volunteers" program.

With the aim of strengthening the fight against fires and raising awareness about forest fires in the community, the program has attracted a total of 118,000 volunteers, including 8,144 women.

Minister Yumaklı, in the statement, emphasized that they are continuously working to increase Turkey's forest assets and to fight forest fires more effectively.

Minister Yumaklı emphasized that in the fight against forest fires, ground force is also an important element alongside aerial capabilities. In this context, he stated that they are increasing the number of vehicles and equipment as well as strengthening personnel capacity.

Yumaklı highlighted that they are in a state of alert in the fight against forest fires, and he said:

"We are pleased with the sensitivity shown by our citizens regarding forest fires, but being in the fire zone without receiving the necessary training poses a danger. Citizens who want to support our fight against forest fires can participate in our training programs and become volunteers if they meet the necessary conditions. Our 118,000 forest fire volunteers add strength to our battle against the flames. We expect citizens who meet the requirements, especially our young people, to join our volunteer force."

Volunteers receive both theoretical and practical training

Those over the age of 18 who want to volunteer in forest fires, with at least primary school education and no health or criminal record impediments, can apply in person to the Regional Directorates of Forestry or online through the e-Government system.

Applicants undergo both theoretical and practical training. Candidates learn how to intervene in forest fires through practical training, and upon successful completion of the exam, they receive a certificate and become volunteers to participate in the fight against forest fires.