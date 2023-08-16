Bear damaged a parked car in Türkiye

In the Şalpazarı district of Trabzon, a bear coming down to the highlands rendered a parked car unusable.

Kemal Söyler, who lives in Sakarya, came to his hometown in the Kuzuluk neighborhood of Şalpazarı district for vacation.

The bear that descended to the highlands damaged the car parked in front of Söyler's house. Seeing the car in an unusable condition, passersby informed Söyler.

Söyler recorded the image of the car, which had broken front windows and claw marks on the doors and body, in a post on social media, stating, "Friends, the bear put my car in this state. You see, it put my car in this state in front of my house."