Breast milk against cancer and obesity

Melek Kılıç, the President of the Breastfeeding and Mother's Milk Volunteers Association, discussed the miraculous effects of breast milk during World Breastfeeding Week from August 1st to 7th.

Kılıç stated, "Breast milk is the baby's first vaccine, containing minerals, vitamins, and everything in balance. Breast milk protects the child from cancer and obesity.The hospitalization rate of breastfed children decreases by 72 percent. Children who receive breast milk have higher intelligence. Breastfeeding also protects the mother from anemia, ovarian and breast cancer, delays menopause, and preserves bone health. Statements like 'Isn't milk enough?' can lead mothers into depression. The more the baby sucks, the more milk is produced."