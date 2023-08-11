Back-to-back announcements: 5.3 magnitude earthquake in Malatya

AFAD reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3, centered in the Yeşilyurt district of Malatya, occurred at 20:48.

The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring provinces of Adıyaman, Şanlıurfa, Elazığ, Kahramanmaraş, and Gaziantep.

Malatya Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Selahattin Gürkan, in his statement to A Haber, reported that there were no adverse conditions experienced throughout the province. Gürkan also emphasized that the earthquake was of significant intensity.

Minister of Health, Fahrettin Koca, stated, "UPDATE on the 5.3 magnitude earthquake centered in Malatya Yeşilyurt: As of now, a total of 23 citizens have been injured due to falls or jumping from heights, with 22 in Malatya and 1 in Adıyaman. For the affected region, a deployment of 14 ambulances and 3 Search and Rescue Teams (UMKE) from Malatya, 3 UMKE Teams from Adıyaman, 2 ambulances and 1 UMKE Team from Kahramanmaraş, and 5 ambulances from Diyarbakır has been made, totaling 21 ambulances and 7 UMKE Teams. The treatment of our patients is ongoing. I extend my wishes for a speedy recovery to our citizens."

In his statement, Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya said, "Search and rescue operations by our teams continue in the aftermath of the 5.3 magnitude earthquake in Yeşilyurt district of Malatya. According to initial assessments, 1 derelict building has collapsed, and 2 buildings have suffered severe damage and are leaning. As of now, there have been no reported casualties. Due to fear, panic, and jumping from heights, 22 citizens have sustained minor injuries. I extend my wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured citizens. May Allah protect our country from all kinds of disasters."







