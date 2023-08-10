Treasure hunt ends with a terrifying conclusion

Three individuals engaged in unauthorized excavation within a wooded area in the village of Sivriler, situated within Demirköy district, fell victim to toxic gas exposure emanating from the very pit they had dug. Swiftly responding to their distress call, authorities sprang into action.

The scene witnessed the rapid deployment of AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Authority) personnel, alongside gendarmerie and medical teams.

Upon arrival, the collective effort was focused on extricating the trio from a pit that stretched 13 meters deep and 1.5 meters wide. While two of the individuals were successfully rescued from the excavated cavity, the unfortunate demise of E.Ç. (38) was confirmed.

The AFAD teams conducted a thorough gas assessment within the pit's confines, while gendarmerie forces took into custody eight individuals under suspicion of engaging in unauthorized excavation.

Further investigation unveiled a compelling detail: the suspects were found to be partaking in daytime seaside camping activities, with their nocturnal pursuits involving covert excavation operations.










