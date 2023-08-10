The courage of those engaged in beekeeping is astounding.

An example of this has emerged in Aydın.

İsa Süzer, residing in Güzelköy Village, affiliated with the Köşk district, practices mobile beekeeping.

He has a unique way of collecting bees As a result, Süzer, who stays with his bees in various parts of the country using his unique methods, collects swarming colonies by employing his distinct techniques when they emerge and escape from the hive.

The beekeeping life of 41-year-old Süzer, who has been practicing beekeeping since childhood, leaves onlookers amazed.

The young man's courage has captured the attention of social media users.

Comparable to scenes from a film He states that bee collection is just an ordinary task for him.

The daring beekeeper's method of bee collection, which astounds observers, creates visuals that are reminiscent of scenes from a film.

Aydın's beekeeper hobby leaves people astonished "Just an ordinary task for me" İsa Süzer, who has been practicing beekeeping since childhood as a family tradition, stated the following:

While working in an area with bees, a colony swarmed and abandoned the hive. I captured the leader of the colony. When I hold it in my hand, all the other bees that follow the queen bee's scent also gather on my body. Once all the bees from the colony are gathered on my body, we transfer this colony to a new hive. Even though outsiders may find my work astonishing, it's just an ordinary task for me. The bees I gather on my body sometimes sting me, but it doesn't affect me."