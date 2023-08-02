Young man sets the forest on fire to break the spell on city

A 25-year-old individual identified as F. K. has been arrested in connection with the forest fire that occurred on July 30 in the Menteşe district of Muğla, Turkey.



During his interrogation at the police station, it was revealed that F. K. suffers from schizophrenia. He confessed to setting the forest on fire, stating that he believed Muğla had been under a spell and that burning the forest was an attempt to break the spell.







The fire, which started in the Kızıldağ district of Menteşe, prompted immediate action by citizens who noticed a young person fleeing the area. They recorded the incident on their mobile phones and handed over the evidence to the authorities.



The Public Security Branch Directorate of the Muğla Police Department apprehended the suspect using security camera footage.







F. K.'s mental health condition, schizophrenia, was determined during the police investigation. He claimed to have heard voices from an unknown source and believed that Muğla was under the influence of magic, leading him to start the forest fire.



Following his detention, F. K. was brought to court, where he was formally arrested for his actions. The incident highlights the importance of addressing mental health issues and their potential impact on public safety.









