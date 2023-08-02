Trash found at bottom of untouched water in huge ocean hole: ‘Starkest reminder of the danger of climate change’

Divers have successfully reached the bottom of Belize's renowned Great Blue Hole, a stunning marine sinkhole situated in the Caribbean off the coast of Belize.

This natural wonder has long captivated both tourists and scientists with its impressive dimensions of 318 meters in width and 124 meters in depth, making it a top attraction in the country.

Despite its allure, the Great Blue Hole remained largely unexplored due to limited equipment and resources. However, in 2018, an expedition funded by billionaire Richard Branson, undertaken by Aquatica Submarines, set out to map the interior of the sinkhole using advanced technology.

As the team descended to the bottom, they encountered a troubling sight. At around 90 meters deep, life began to diminish drastically due to a thick layer of toxic hydrogen sulfide that hindered the passage of oxygen.

This unfortunate condition caused the suffocation of various marine creatures, including conchs, conch shells, and hermit crabs that had fallen into the hole.

The expedition also revealed a disheartening truth about human impact on the environment. Among the discoveries at the bottom were traces of human-made waste, including a two-liter Coke bottle and a lost GoPro camera filled with holiday photos.

Additionally, the remains of two human bodies were found, believed to be those of divers who went missing during a previous expedition to the Great Blue Hole.

Richard Branson highlighted the expedition's importance in raising awareness about climate change. He pointed out that the Great Blue Hole's complex cave system was formed when the area was above sea level, serving as evidence of how rapidly and catastrophically oceans can rise due to climate change.

The exploration of the Great Blue Hole sheds light on both its mesmerizing beauty and the impact of human actions on this delicate natural wonder. It serves as a stark reminder of the urgency to address climate change and protect our marine ecosystems.









