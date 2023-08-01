Risso endangered Dolphins in Türkiye

Efecan İştipliler from the research team emphasized that in the Mediterranean populations, these species were listed under threatened categories.

İştipliler provided the following information about the species: "Globally, bottlenose dolphins are listed as 'least concern,' but in the Mediterranean, they are classified as endangered. Striped dolphins and common dolphins are categorized as 'vulnerable' in the Mediterranean, while there is insufficient data for Risso's dolphins. However, when we look at the data from the Agreement on the Conservation of Cetaceans of the Black Sea, Mediterranean Sea, and Contiguous Atlantic Area (ACCOBAMS), we see that Mediterranean populations are classified as endangered."

Efecan İştipliler also pointed out that there was a significant lack of data on whales and dolphins in Türkiye, saying, "Many people are unaware of the presence of these creatures in our waters. Dolphins and whales are highly sensitive to sound. Therefore, if you are using a sea vehicle or boat, you should be cautious about your speed. You can avoid pollution and reduce consumption to protect these marine animals."