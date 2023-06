Musk says fight with Zuckerberg could happen in Colosseum

Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Friday that the fight between him and Mark Zuckerberg could happen in Italy's Colosseum.

Speaking about the place of the fight between him and Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg that is planned to happen soon in a tweet, Musk said there is "some chance" fight happens in the historic place in Italy.

"Need to work on my endurance," he added in a separate tweet, sharing a video.