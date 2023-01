The snow labyrinth, which was established on an area of 2,500 square meters in the city of Zakopane, Poland in 2015-2016, is considered the largest snow labyrinth in the world.

The labyrinth, whose capacity was increased to 3000 square meters this year, still holds the title of the world's largest snow labyrinth.

The labyrinth, which is renewed every year, consists only of ice cubes.

In the world's largest snow labyrinth, visitors have a pleasant time searching for the way out.