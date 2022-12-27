$50,000 a year: Job offer that almost everyone rejects

Living in contact with nature, sailing down the river or getting to know villages are some of the favorite proposals for nature lovers.

Also for those who like to travel around the world, especially if you are offered a job with these characteristics.

The New Zealand Conservation Department is looking for a "Biodiversity Supervisor" in Haast, on the western edge of Mount Aspiring National Park.

Despite the job offering patrol in some of New Zealand's most spectacular areas, boat trips and helicopter rides, only three people applied, according to local reports.

"The job is designed to be developed in one of the most stunning natural environments the country has to offer," said Wayne Costello, DOC Operations Manager in South Westland to 'Stuff'.

But he explains that this job "is not for everyone." "You would have to be self-sufficient and able to work outdoors. If you're into opera and theater, this probably isn't for you," he says.

The aim of this job offer is "to save the kiwi and pull the tokoeka of Haast from the brink of extinction". The kiwi bird is an endemic flightless bird of New Zealand. And, although they offer 50,000 dollars a year, it is not an offer for everyone.

Haast has 200 residents. It is a small population, where the nearest supermarket is two hours away by car and the hospital, four hours away to Greymouth. In addition, the phone coverage has an irregular service.