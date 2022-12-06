Babri Mosque’s demolition remembered as ‘Black Day’ for Indian democracy

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the historic Babri Mosque's demolition, India's prominent Muslim leaders on Tuesday said that Dec. 6 will forever remain a "Black Day" for Indian democracy.

On Dec. 6, 1992, the 16th-century Babri Mosque in the northern Indian city of Ayodhya was torn down by Hindu hardliners, who claimed the site was the birthplace of their lord Ram.

"6th December will forever remain a Black Day for Indian democracy. The desecration and demolition of #BabriMasjid is a symbol of injustice," India's leading Muslim politician and President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Asaduddin Owaisi, wrote on Twitter. "Those responsible for its destruction were never convicted. We will not forget it & we will ensure that future generations remember it too."

Asma Zehra Tayeba, a women activist and member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board-an apex umbrella scholar body in India-tweeted: "Fall of Babri masjid and conditions of Muslims in last 30 yrs need introspection."

Security arrangements were tightened in the city of Ayodhya on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the demolition.

'GROWING ANTI-MUSLIM FRENZY'

Meanwhile, Pakistan said: "The occasion is a sad reminder of the growing anti-Muslim frenzy in India ever since."

"We condemn the ongoing construction of a Hindu temple on the site of the demolished mosque, and the acquittal of the criminals responsible for its destruction," Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry demanded the Indian government ensure that Babri Mosque "is rebuilt on its original site" and the criminals responsible for its "destruction are awarded befitting punishment."

"Hindu supremacist groups in India are demanding conversion of some other mosques into temples, including the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. These demands might lead to more tragedies like that of Babri Mosque," the ministry said. "There is a persistent assault on the religious freedoms of the Indian Muslims. The ruling party in India continues to incite hysteria and hatred against Muslims."

In November 2019, India's top court ruled that the historical site of the early 16th century Babri Mosque will be handed over to Hindus for the construction of the Ram temple.

The Indian Supreme Court then also ruled that a "suitable plot" of land measuring 5 acres would be allotted to the government-controlled Sunni Waqf Board either by the central government or provincial government to construct a mosque.

Built in 1528 under the rule of the first Mughal emperor Babur, the grand mosque along with a land of 2.77 acres in India's central province of Uttar Pradesh was demolished by a group of radical Hindus in 1992. Hindus claimed one of their gods, Lord Ram, was born at the site of the mosque.