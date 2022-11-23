This time it 'frowns': New photo of Sun from NASA

The Solar Dynamics Observatory, affiliated with the US Space and Aviation Administration (NASA), published a photo of the Sun 'frowning'.

The Solar Dynamics Observatory, which shared the photo that it captured the Sun 'smiling' before, has this time published a photo of the Sun 'frowning'.

The post on the Observatory's Twitter account read, "After last month's smiley face, Sun's mood seems to have... soured."

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) stands out as a NASA mission that has been observing the Sun since 2010.