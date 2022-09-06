Remote controlled 'cyborg cockroach' developed in Japan

A team of the Riken institute in Japan developed a "cyborg insect" aimed for searching operations in disaster zones, local sources reported.

Led by Kenjiro Fukuda, a group of scientists gave a cockroach from Madagascar electronic components that allow controlling its movements remotely, news channel NHK said.

A recent experiment revealed that the animal moved in a specified direction through electronic stimulation of the sensorial organ "tail lobe", located in the abdomen. To accomplish it, they placed very thin solar cells and wireless devices in the body of the cockroach.

According to the Japanese media, the investigators think that in the future, by combining small cameras and sensors, it will be possible to apply this technology to debris searching operations, in areas difficult to reach for people or where harmful gases are generated.

Fukuda has said that, in contrast to making completely robotic bugs, which would consume far more energy, the "cyborg" bugs requires energy only for the electrical stimulation that will determine their movement.

At the moment, the team managed to make the bug obey them for two minutes, but the plans include increasing the performance of the electronic components to be able to extend the mission time,