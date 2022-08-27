Video captures exact moment meteorite plows through Cordoban skies

A meteorite plowed through at full speed the Cordoban skies on Friday morning and lighted up the sky in green.

Hundreds of witnesses from various cities, including the capital Cordoba, communicated with the local media reporting the sighting.

A Twitter user @ezev28 captured the exact moment the meteorite falls and shared it.

One of the officials Observatorio Astronómico CODE of Santa Fe, Jorge Coghian, spoke to Cadena 3, saying that "It is a meteorite, an interplanetary material. It is a space rock, from when the solar system, the earth, and the moon formed.

"It entered the earth with a great speed and the green color is due to the composition of the magnesium. The light increases and then blows out within seconds," he explained.

"Entering the atmosphere the rock is breaking into pieces. If any fragments fall they would be very small. It transforms into the dust which stays in the atmosphere. If any rock falls it would fit the hand," he added.