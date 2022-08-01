Heart-shaped lightning captured in Chihuahua goes viral

Although thunderstorms tend to cause fear among people, this time it impressed the people who saw them.

A hearth-shaped lightning strike appeared in the sky which was recorded and shared on social media, going viral rapidly.

⚡️❤️ Espectacular video de un rayo en forma de corazón captado hoy en Anáhuac, cortesía de Anahí Castillo. pic.twitter.com/0suhd4LJtT — Noticias Cuauhtémoc (@NoticiasCuauht1) July 29, 2022

The video that circulated on the digital platform, which was recorded in Chihuahua, shows a cloudy sky that is enlightened up by bolts of lightning time to time.

Then, a few seconds later, a heart shape caused by thunders can be seen.

It was recorded in the Cuauhtémoc municipality, north of the city.