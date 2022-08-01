 Contact Us
News Life Heart-shaped lightning captured in Chihuahua goes viral

Published August 01,2022
Although thunderstorms tend to cause fear among people, this time it impressed the people who saw them.

A hearth-shaped lightning strike appeared in the sky which was recorded and shared on social media, going viral rapidly.

The video that circulated on the digital platform, which was recorded in Chihuahua, shows a cloudy sky that is enlightened up by bolts of lightning time to time.

Then, a few seconds later, a heart shape caused by thunders can be seen.

It was recorded in the Cuauhtémoc municipality, north of the city.