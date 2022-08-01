Helicopter carrying senior Pakistan army officers goes missing

A Pakistani army helicopter carrying senior military officers, including a three-star general, went missing in southwestern Pakistan on Monday, the army said.

The officers, including Corps Commander Quetta Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ahmad, lost contact with the air traffic control during flood relief operations in the southwestern Balochistan province, which has been badly hit by massive downpours and flashfloods.

"A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC. Six individuals were on board including Commander 12 Corps who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan," said a statement from the army's media wing.

A search operation is underway to locate the missing chopper, it added.