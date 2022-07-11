7-Eleven Day in United States: Significance of Free Slurpies Day

Known also as Free Slurpee Day, United States' national 7-Eleven Day is being celebrated every year on July 11.

Marking the establishment of the largest convenience store chain in the country, on this day, all 7-Eleven stores give their most selling beverage, "slurpees", for free to their customers.

The slurpee, a frozen carbonated beverage that became a signature of the store and offered in different flavors, was first discovered by Omar Knedlik by accident in the late 1950s when he kept his sodas in the freezer to keep them cool after his soda fountain broke down.

Following this, the soda turned slushy and the customers enjoyed a lot the drink, prompting Knedlik to keep producing it.

He then started to call the drink Icee until 7-Eleven made a licensing deal with him, renaming the drink as the slurpee.

7-Eleven gives away millions of free small slurpees on this day, from 11 am to 7 pm local time in the country.