JULYS BUCK MOON: WHERE TO SEE THE BIGGEST FULL MOON OF 2022

The next Wednesday, July 13, will be an interesting day for astronomy lovers as the Buck Moon and the maximum brightness it reaches will be able to be seen on that day.

As it is highlighted, on July 13, this great brilliant full moon will be able to be fully seen.

The moon, since July 7, is in the first quarter phase, and it will go increasing for six days until it reaches the full moon phase. But why does it have this name and what does it have special?

Which nights will be better to see this moon?

Just a few days after the Strawberry full moon of June, we will be able to enjoy this phenomenon in the nighttime, which occurs when the orbit of the moon is closer to the Earth, while at the same time being in the full moon phase.

The distance between the moon and our planet changes based on the orbit of the satellite, which draws an elliptic. For this reason, when the moon is at the furthest point, it is called lunar apogee, and if it gets closer, lunar perigee.

When it is closer to the Earth, it acquires a much more brilliant tone and it can be seen bigger than normal.

The best nighttimes to be able to see this incredible moon will be Tuesday and Wednesday, July 12 and 13, respectively. The moon has this name because of the season of the year in which the bucks are growing their horns.