Incredible image of Tenoumer, one of the best preserved craters in the world

The European Space Agency took incredible and very detailed photos of the Tenoumer crater in the Sahara desert, one of the best-preserved craters in the world.

The crater that is located in Mauritania, has a 1.9 km of width and its borders go up to 110 m high from the bottom, but the bottom of the crater is covered with approximately 200 to 300 m thick mud layers.

The formation of Tenoumer, after more detailed examinations, indicates that the structure of the hardened "lava" was actually a rock that melted down with the impact of a meteorite.

Although it is located on an ancient rock, Tenoumer is much younger, being between 10,000 and 30,000 years old. This false-colored image from Sentinel-2, captured May 16, 2022, shows the barren land that the crater encircles, which appears in different tones of brown, dark brown, and orange.