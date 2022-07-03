France-based British theatre legend Peter Brook dies aged 97: source

In this file photo taken on August 31, 2015 British theatre director Peter Brook gestures at the Bouffes du Nord theatre in Paris (AFP)

The France-based British theatre director Peter Brook, who revolutionised the stage with radical interpretations of the classics before returning drama to its simplest roots, has died aged 97, a source said Sunday.

Brook, born in the UK but resident in France for decades, died on Saturday, a source close to the director, who asked not to be named, told AFP. He also won renown for his iconic film version of the novel "Lord of the Flies" about schoolboys who are marooned on an island and descend into savagery.























