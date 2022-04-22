News Life Video streaming platform Netflix to charge for sharing

DPA LIFE Published April 22,2022

This week, for the first time, Netflix shared the number of people that are watching its content from shared accounts: 100 million. That's roughly one in three viewers.



In the eyes of the world's biggest video streaming platform, that's 100 million people who aren't paying for Netflix - yet.



The service is set to get to about 50% more expensive for anyone who shares Netflix with family and friends, if Netflix, as threatened, expands its 3-dollars-per-profile policy already launched in Latin America.



























