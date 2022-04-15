Turkish charity IHH provides aid to needy in Latin American countries

A Turkish charity has distributed aid to the needy in several Latin American countries as part of its activities during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) on Thursday distributed 785 food packages to people in need in the Colombian capital Bogota , Venezuela's capital Caracas , and Brazil's Sao Paulo city.

The region's underprivileged hailed the Istanbul-based charity for its assistance.

IHH has been working since 1992 to deliver aid to all in need, those that have been through a catastrophe, war, or natural disaster, as well as those wounded, crippled, starved, homeless, and persecuted, regardless of their religion, language, race or sect. The charity also aims to prevent violations of basic human rights and freedoms.