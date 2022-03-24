German and US astronaut return from seven-hour ISS spacewalk

Germany's Matthias Maurer and the Raja Chari of the United States have returned to the International Space Station (ISS) from their seven-hour spacewalk mission.



Live footage shared by the US space agency NASA showed the two men re-entering the ISS via an airlock on Wednesday evening.



The the two astronauts had left the ISS to attach new tubes to a cooling system, replace a camera, and attach an electricity and data connection on the external European research platform "Bartolomeo."



Spacewalks are physically very demanding and require very detailed planning.



The mission was 52-year-old Maurer's first extravehicular mission more than 400 kilometres above the Earth's surface. He is the 12th German in space and the fourth on the ISS.



Maurer and Chari thanked their colleagues for their support upon returning from the mission.



