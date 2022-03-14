UN chief: Climate change disproportionately affecting women and girls

Climate change is disproportionately affecting women and girls, hindering the path to full equality, according to UN Secretary General António Guterres.



"Everywhere, women and girls face the greatest threats and the deepest harm," Guterres said in New York on Monday at the launch of the 66th Conference of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).



"Everywhere, women and girls are taking action to confront the climate and environmental crises. And everywhere, women and girls continue to be largely excluded from the rooms where decisions are taken."



When it comes to decisions regarding land use, pollution, conservation or approaches to the climate crisis, women's needs and interests are too often ignored, Guterres warned. For example, only about 15% of the world's environment ministries have women at the top.



"We are still living with the results of millennia of patriarchy that excludes women and prevents their voices from being heard," he said. "We cannot realize any of our goals without the contributions of all. This is why everyone – including men and boys – should be working for women's rights and gender equality."



The 66th conference of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, which focuses on climate change, is scheduled to continue until March 25.



