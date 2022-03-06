Iraq inaugurates newly-renovated National Museum in Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Sunday inaugurated the newly-renovated National Museum in Baghdad.

Al-Kadhimi visited a section of artifacts recovered from the United States, the Netherlands, Japan, Italy, and Lebanon, his office said in a statement.

During his tour, the Iraqi premier hailed efforts of the Culture Ministry and other agencies to recover Iraq's looted archaeological pieces .

"Iraq has the right to recover all its archaeological pieces that were smuggled or stolen before 2003," al-Kadhimi said.

According to Iraqi estimates, more than 15,000 archaeological piece s dating back to the Babylonian, Assyrian, and Islamic eras were looted from the National Museum in Baghdad.

In December, a 3,500-year-old clay tablet featuring an engraving from part of the ancient Sumerian Epic of Gilgamesh was recovered from the US.