Turkey launches Quit Smoking campaign

As part of Quit Smoking Day, Turkiye on Wednesday launched a campaign to raise awareness about the hazards of tobacco use.

The campaign, Quit Smoking, Start the Change in 48 Hours, will try to reach out to the Turkish youth, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter. "We call for change by quitting smoking," he added.

The campaign video he shared said, "48 hours are enough to quit smoking and start living healthy."

Whenever you have the urge to light a cigarette, divert your attention by "drinking milk, playing a sport, drinking water, eating a fruit, calling a friend," it said.

"Our Health Ministry and related institutions are working effectively to combat tobacco and tobacco products," Altun said. "Let's start change for a better life," he added, noting that quitting smoking was even more important during the coronavirus pandemic.

The video also included an audio message of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: "Let's join hands to save our people from the menace of tobacco."

Tobacco use kills more than 8 million people worldwide every year, according to the World Health Organization.

Besides restricting smoking in closed public areas, Turkiye has also adopted plain packaging for all tobacco products.