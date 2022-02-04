Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds to perform in Istanbul this summer

Musical titan Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds will perform in Istanbul in August as part of events Turkiye's major culture institution IKSV holds to mark its 50th anniversary.

The concert will take place at Parkorman on Aug. 21 and tickets will go on sale on Feb. 14, the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) said in a statement on Friday.

Australian singer and songwriter Nick Cave will be visiting Istanbul after the 2018 concert as part of the Istanbul Jazz Festival, the statement added.

Known for their unforgettable live performances and songs such as Red Right Hand, Into My Arms, and Jubilee Street, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds have recorded 17 studio albums since their first album From Here to Eternity was released in 1984, the IKSV said.

"Their latest album, Ghosteen, is considered one of The Bad Seeds' best," it said. "The band's albums have sold more than five million copies around the world, and their influence on the music world has been profound and wide-ranging."

Nick Cave, who is also a composer, screenwriter, poet, and actor, recorded Carnage with Warren Ellis, a member of The Bad Seeds, during the coronavirus lockdown.

The IKSV is a non-profit cultural organization founded by Turkish entrepreneur and philanthropist Nejat Eczacibasi in 1972. It regularly organizes music, film and theatre festivals in an effort to cultivate the cultural life of Istanbul.