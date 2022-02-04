U.S. must show flexibility if it wants North Korea breakthrough - envoy

China 's U.N. ambassador, Zhang Jun , said on Friday that it is "in the hands" of the United States to solve the North Korea issue and Washington should show "more sincerity and flexibility" if it wants to see a breakthrough.

"They should come up with more attractive and more practical, more flexible approaches, policies and actions in accommodating concerns of DPRK," Zhang told reporters ahead of a closed-door U.N. Security Council meeting on North Korea.

North Korea's formal name is the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.






