Turkish healthcare firm develops innovative treatment for aortic aneurysm

A Turkish healthcare firm has developed a stent that treats aortic aneurysms endovascularly.

An aortic aneurysm is a bulge that occurs in the wall of the major blood vessel (aorta) that carries blood from the heart to the body.

STENA Stent Aortic Modulator Flow Diverter was developed for an aortic aneurysm that is considered among the most dangerous diseases in cardiovascular surgery and constitutes approximately 75% of all aneurysms, INVAMED-RD Global said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company said that an aortic aneurysm is a balloon-like bulge in the aorta that occurs without any symptoms.

The stent that was developed at the company's research and development laboratory stands out as an innovative treatment approach with the help of advanced health technologies to treat an aortic aneurysm.

Endovascular treatment of aortic aneurysm with STENA stent has advantages such as an application under local anesthesia with minimal trauma, less pain, low systemic inflammatory response, and a shortened hospital and intensive care stay, it said.

It underlined that the STENA stent technology consists of a flexible, self-expanding network of cobalt alloy wires interconnected in five layers.

The STENA Stent uses the body's natural mechanism to modulate and physiologically manage the aortic aneurysm sac instead of extracting it with traditional methods.

The clinical studies found that 50% of people with a dissected aneurysm and eight out of 10 people with a ruptured aneurysm die before being hospitalized.

In general, the aneurysm is detected in three out of four individuals over the age of 65 and in 10% of individuals over the age of 70.

The statement added that these rates might show an increase in proportion to the number of risk factors such as smoking, obesity, heart disease, or other diseases related to the arteries, such as hereditary transmission and hypertension.

Early diagnosis is an extremely important factor that saves lives in the treatment of aortic aneurysm disease, it added.

It underlined that experts recommend that people with a family history of aneurysm and risk factors should have the necessary examinations.