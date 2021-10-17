Russian film crew heads to Earth after shooting space station feature

A Russian film team is due to return to Earth on Sunday after spending 12 days on the International Space Station (ISS) making the world's first feature film in space.



The space capsule is set land in the steppes of Kazakhstan at 6:35 am (0435 GMT). It will bring actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko back to Earth, along with cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who has been on the ISS since April.



Their flight is expected to take more than three hours.



The movie has the provisional title "Vysov" (Challenge) and will tell the story of a doctor, played by Peresild, who has to fly to the ISS to save the life of a cosmonaut who has fallen ill.



According to Russia, it is the first feature film to be shot in the cosmos and not on studio sets on Earth. The United States is also planning to shoot a movie there, but a date has not yet been set.



Russian space agency Roscosmos has also said the aim of the film is to make the industry more appealing to younger people.



Critics, however, say that the project was expensive and the money would have been better spent on research.