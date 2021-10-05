Trump out of Forbes 400 list of America’s richest people

Former US President Donald Trump has dropped from the Forbes 400 list of America's richest people for the first time in 25 years, according to Forbes magazine.

Trump is worth an estimated $2.5 billion, leaving him $400 million short of the cutoff to make this year's list.

"The real estate mogul is just as wealthy as he was a year ago, when he stood at No. 339 on the ranking, but he is down $600 million since the start of the pandemic," according to the magazine.

During the coronavirus pandemic, technology stocks, cryptocurrencies and other assets have thrived but big-city properties that took a hit pushed Trump out of the exclusive club.

Real estate properties make up the bulk of Trump's fortune, according to the magazine.

From 1997 to 2016, Trump had a spot in the top half of The Forbes 400.