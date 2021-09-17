Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University lecturers bag awards from Russian film festivals

The works of teachers at the Faculty of Communications at Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University (KTMU) received awards Thursday in three categories at film festivals in Russia.

A total of 55 movies competed at the Moscow International Film Festival, which was organized with the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The film Shambala by Artykpay Suyundukov received the President's Award in the "Best Director" category.

Shambala, based on the famous Kyrgyz author Chinghiz Aitmatov's novel The White Ship, also won the festival's award in the "Best Cinematography" category.

KRASNOGORSKI SPORTS FILM FESTIVAL

Meanwhile, with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Sports and the Olympic Committee, the Krasnogorski Sports Film Festival was held in Moscow.

More than 60 films were screened over seven days.

The festival's Golden Heritage Award was given to KTMU lecturers Moldoseyit Mambetakunov and Stambulbek Mambetaliyev, who participated with the documentary film World Nomad Games

The rector of KTMU, Alpaslan Ceylan, said he is proud of the international successes that the university is associated with.