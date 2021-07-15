Over 3.54B coronavirus vaccine shots administered worldwide

More than 3.54 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered worldwide, according to figures Thursday on Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University.

China leads the global count with over 1.41 billion jabs, followed by India with 391.34 million.

The list continued with mostly Western countries, with the US having given 335.4 million shots, Brazil 118 million, Germany 84.2 million, the UK 81.19 million, Japan 65.18 million, and France 61.16 million.

Turkey ranked ninth on the list with over 60.85 million doses, followed by Italy, Indonesia and Mexico.

The country with the most doses administered by population is the United Arab Emirates with 162.99 doses per 100 people.

Following the UAE are the island nations of Malta with 161.25 doses per 100 people and Seychelles with 141.98, Iceland 135.04, San Marino 132.74, Bahrain 130.23, Uruguay 127.02, Chile 126.85, Israel 126.48, Qatar 119.83, the UK 119.60, Faroe Islands 119.42, Mongolia 119.05, Canada 116.20, Singapore 110.09, Belgium 107.19, Hungary 105.13 and Spain 104.61.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4 million lives across the world, with over 187.4 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.