H10N3 strain of bird flu seen in human for first time in China

A strain of the bird flu has been found in a human for the first time on Tuesday in the Jiangsu region of eastern China.

The H10N3 strain was detected in a 41-year-old male, according to a statement by the National Health Commission (NHC).

It was reported that the patient was hospitalized on April 28 because of various symptoms, including fever.

After comprehensive tests, it was found on May 28 that he was infected with the H10N3 strain, which had not been previously seen in humans, the statement added.

While no information on how he became infected was explained, the Commission said the patient's condition was good and he was ready to be discharged.

Those whom he had contact with were monitored but the virus was not present, per the statement.

The NHC added that the H10N3 strain is less contagious among poultry. Its transmission between species is rare and the risk of widespread contagion of the virus is low.