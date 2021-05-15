Japan to donate $4M in food aid to Myanmar

Japan will donate $4 million in emergency food aid to Myanmar because of the humanitarian crisis caused by a military coup there on Feb. 1, according to the Japanese foreign minister.

Japan, through the World Food Programme (WFP) channel, will provide food supplies to about 600,000 people as part of the aid.

"Aid is part of our scope for our country's humanitarian aid supply and the urgent need after the coup," Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu said at a news conference.

The WFP reported at least 3.4 million people in Myanmar will be left in a hunger crisis in the next six months because of the political crisis after the coup, according to Japan's Kyodo news agency.