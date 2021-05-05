Hunger threatens 31 million people in West Africa, urgent fund is needed

West African nations face an "unprecedented level of food insecurity" with an estimated 31 million people exposed to insufficient food stocks during the next lean season from May to August, the World Food Programme (WFP) warned Wednesday.

Unless there is an immediate response to match crisis-related needs, millions of people "will face extreme human suffering, in particular, those already experiencing acute food insecurity or in hard-to-reach areas," the agency said in a statement.

"Strong support is needed now to avoid risks of further instability of the already fragile region," according to the WFP, that said available resources "are not matching the growing needs" in the region.

The WFP said an additional $717 million is urgently needed for the next six months to rescue the region, classifying Nigeria and Burkina Faso at the top among West African countries facing the crisis as they "are just one step away from catastrophe and facing the biggest funding gaps."

"Operations in CAR [Central African Republic], Chad, Mali and Niger also face critical funding gaps and need urgent support," the WFP added.





