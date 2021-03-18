TURKEYS DEEP SOUTH BOASTS 375 BIRD SPECIES

Positioned on the migratory route of numerous birds due to its climate and water resources, Turkey's southernmost province of Hatay boasts 375 bird species.

The latest species to be spotted in the province is the Mongolian plover (Charadrius mongolus).

These birds, distinguished by their long legs and black beaks, had been seen before in other parts of Turkey.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ali Atahan, president of the Subasi Bird and Butterfly Watching Association, said they came across the Mongolian plover during regular observations in the Milleyha wetland area of Samandag district.

Underlining that the species was spotted in Hatay for the first time, Atahan said: "The bird's homeland is China and the east coast of Russia, and it incubates in these regions. But it spends the winter in the regions from India to the northern coast of Australia."

He went on to say that the Mongolian plover was seen in Turkey for the third time.

The first time the birds had been spotted was in Bitlis province in 2004, and the second in 2012 in the Tuzla area of Adana province, he added.





