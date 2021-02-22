Istanbul art gallery to host 3-day festival on new music

An Istanbul art gallery will host a festival of new and avant-garde music online on Feb. 26-28, organizers said on Monday.

"This year's New and Newest Music Festival will offer the audience and researchers an intense and interactive experience through a three-day program of online panels, film screenings, and workshops," Arter gallery said in a statement.

The gallery said this year's fest is being realized under the artistic direction of Matthias Osterwold, an advocate for Berlin's experimental arts and music scene as well as artistic director and music curator of established festivals and biennials such as Klangspuren Schwaz Tirol, MaerzMusik / Berliner Festspiele, and Ruhrtriennale.

Day one of the festival, according to the statement, will feature "online screenings of films that explore the presence of new music within the avant-garde, providing a detailed framework both for new listeners and for the aficionados of the genre."

Day two will see "the creative processes of composers from different generations with online panels on the conventions of new music and its future projections."

The final day will "feature online workshops that invite participants to experience the production processes of new music, as well as hosting an online panel that will address the intricate relationship between new music and technology through contemporary practices."

The three-day festival began in 2020.

"Founded in 2010 as a subsidiary of the Vehbi Koc Foundation, Arter is a sustainable, vibrant cultural hub, offering a broad range of programs accessible to everyone," according to its website.