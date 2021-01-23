American broadcast legend Larry King dies at 87

Award-winning famous American interviewer and broadcast legend Larry King, who had been hospitalized due to COVID-19 symptoms, died at the age of 87, his official Twitter account confirmed on Saturday.

King passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he was hospitalized over the virus.

"With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles," a statement said.

King, who hosted Larry King Live on CNN for over 25 years and also considered a legend as an interviewer, was awarded many times, including two Peabodys, an Emmy award, and Cable ACE awards.

"For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster," the statement noted.

"Funeral arrangements and a memorial service will be announced later in condition with the King's family, who ask for their privacy at this time," it added.



