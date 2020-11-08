Beloved TV quiz show host Alex Trebek dies at age 80

Alex Trebek, the long-serving host of US-based TV quiz show Jeopardy, passed away on Sunday at age 80.

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," said a statement on the show's Twitter account.

"Thank you, Alex," it added.

In March 2019, in a video posted on Jeopardy's social media accounts, Trebek told the world that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

In the months since, fans of the show closely followed news of his battle with the disease.

Recently the show returned from summer hiatus with a new socially distanced set, to protect everyone concerned. Coronavirus carries a high risk for cancer survivors.

Trebek had hosted Jeopardy since 1984, and though not its first host, he proved to be the most popular, with his signature learned style and a wry, sometimes surprising sense of humor.

Earlier this year a primetime version of Jeopardy pitting three legendary players against each other attracted huge ratings, proving the enduring appeal of the show and its erudite host.

Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau voiced his sorrow over the loss of Canadian-born Trebek, saying: "We have lost an icon."

"Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss," he wrote, sharing a photo of the iconic host.