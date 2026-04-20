Anti-Islam campaigner Valentina Gomez blocked from entering UK

Valentina Gomez, a US anti-Islam figure previously authorized to attend a planned far-right rally in London, has been blocked from entering the UK, according to media reports on Monday.

Gomez, 26, known for her controversial anti-Islam views, was granted permission last week to enter via a UK electronic travel authorization (ETA) as she was due to speak at the Unite the Kingdom rally on May 16, organized by far-right figure Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson.

However, The Guardian reported that Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood intervened to withdraw the authorization on the grounds that Gomez's presence "would not be conducive to the public good."

Earlier this month, the British government also blocked US rapper Kanye West from traveling to the UK, citing the same reason.

Last year, he attended the first Unite the Kingdom rally alongside Yaxley-Lennon and insulted Muslims, claiming they were "taking over" the UK.

A source close to the home secretary said: "While we recognize the democratic right that people must be free to peacefully express their views, this does not include promoting hatred and extremist views."

Mahmood has faced pressure from politicians and campaigners to deny Gomez entry into the country.