Australia ‘never fully addressed Islamophobia’: Envoy

Australia's first-ever special envoy to combat Islamophobia said Friday that the country "never fully addressed Islamophobia."

Aftab Malik, who was appointed to the newly created role last year, proposed 54 recommendations in a report, A National Response to Islamophobia.

The proposals cover four areas: accountability and responsibility, protection and support, education and awareness, and building social cohesion, including establishing a commission of inquiry "into anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab racism."

"The reality is that Islamophobia in Australia has been persistent, at times ignored, at other times denied, but never fully addressed," Malik told reporters at a news conference, alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, according to a transcript by the Office of the Prime Minister.

Australia has witnessed "opposition to mosques and Islamic schools turn to violent vandalism and assaults on Muslim properties," alongside "public abuse, graffiti and assaults of Muslims," he said.

Albanese said: "We must stamp out the hate, fear and prejudice that drives Islamophobia and division in our society," adding that his government will "carefully consider" the recommendations.

Albanese said that while "certainly supporting" religious discrimination legislation, he does not want to "support starting a debate that leads to rancor."

The Albanese administration had abandoned its religious discrimination legislation in 2024, after failing to secure bipartisan support.



