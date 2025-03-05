Report reveals systemic Islamophobia in Canada’s health care system in 2024

The Muslim Advisory Council of Canada (MACC) released an annual report, highlighting persistent systemic Islamophobia affecting Muslim patients and health care professionals.

The report documented at least 180 instances -- ranging from biased medical treatment to workplace discrimination -- underscoring the need for comprehensive reforms in the health care sector.

"In 2024, Muslim patients and healthcare professionals continued to face systemic Islamophobia from biased treatment to workplace discrimination. One such case was when a medical director in Hamilton, Ontario made public Islamophobic remarks," said the report, noting that MACC took action to ensure accountability.

The organization also stated that it engaged directly with Health Minister Mark Holland and other policymakers to push for reforms aimed at eradicating discrimination in health care settings.

Beyond health care, MACC shed light on systemic discrimination in education.

It reported that in the Halton District School Board (HDSB) in Ontario, students and families have faced suppression and a lack of support when raising concerns about Islamophobia, anti-Arab racism and anti-Palestinian racism.

"In response, MACC launched an education portfolio, providing families with knowledge about their rights, tools for effective self-advocacy, mental health support, and access to resources," it said.

Meanwhile, a previous report, "Islamophobia on the rise: Taking action, confronting hate and protecting civil liberties together," by Canada's Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights revealed that there is a dramatic rise in Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism in Canada following Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip.









