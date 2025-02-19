Australian woman charged with attacking Muslim women over hijab, 1 was pregnant

Australian police charged a 31-year-old woman with allegedly assaulting two Muslim women in Melbourne last week, one of whom was pregnant, over their head coverings, ABC News reported on Wednesday.

Pascoe Vale, 31, faces charges of "intentionally and recklessly causing injury, unlawful assault, and aggravated assault" following the attacks.

Local police stated that "the victims were allegedly targeted due to wearing head coverings."

"There is absolutely no place in our society for discriminatory, racist, or hate-based behavior, and such activity will not be tolerated," the police said.

According to local authorities, the assaults occurred on Feb. 13 at a shopping center in Melbourne.

Pascoe is accused of attacking a 30-year-old pregnant woman at the Pacific Epping shopping center on High Street before allegedly assaulting a 26-year-old woman 10 minutes later.

One victim recounted being grabbed from behind and choked with her hijab in front of her four-year-old daughter, while the other reported being beaten and pushed to the ground.

Investigators are also looking into reports of online threats directed at one of the victims.

The accused is set to appear in court this afternoon.