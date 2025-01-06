Austrian Muslims' body demands clarification from state governor on anti-Islam remarks

The president of the Islamic Religious Community in Austria (IGGO), Umit Vural, on Monday, demanded a correction from Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner of northeastern Lower Austria for her anti-Islam remarks.

Mikl-Leitner had spoken out against new elections in Austria in an interview with the public broadcaster ORF on Sunday evening.

"People have no sympathy for new elections, and you also have to bear in mind that we are in an extremely challenging time, where it is important to take very concrete measures for economic recovery as well as in the fight against Islam," said Mikl-Leitner.

Vural, in a statement, criticized the Austrian People's Party (OVP) governor's remarks.

The IGGO president said, "I wonder whether Ms. Mikl-Leitner's statement is a slip of the tongue. If this is the case, I expect a clear and unequivocal clarification on behalf of the Muslims in this country.

"Otherwise, this statement represents a dangerous overstepping of boundaries that defames Muslims in Austria across the board, discriminates against them, and makes them further targets of hatred and violence.

"Such rhetoric is not only unworthy, but it also divides society and promotes the very extremist narratives that we should be fighting together as a society."

He called on Mikl-Leitner and all political leaders in Austria to "be aware of their role."

The IGGO president said anti-Muslim hostility and attacks have been on the rise for several months.

"These hostilities and attacks are not only directed against Muslims in everyday life but also include threats against the IGGO itself," Vural said.

He called to "choose formulations that reflect responsibility instead of instrumentalizing religion for party political purposes," the statement concluded.





