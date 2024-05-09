9 out of 10 Muslims subjected to Islamophobic attacks in Germany - HRW

Nine out of 10 Muslims subjected to Islamophobic attacks in Germany did not complain to the police, believing that the competent authorities would not pay attention, according to a Human Rights Watch (HRW) researcher.

"Research on anti-Muslim discrimination shows that nine out 10 survey respondents have not reported the most recent anti-Muslim racism. Why is that? How can you trust authorities that don't understand or acknowledge anti-Muslim racism to help you in a situation where you have been attacked based on your identity?," Almaz Teffera told Anadolu.

Teffera added the authorities, including the police or the judiciary, need to be first equipped with the knowledge and tools to understand, recognize, and respond to anti-Muslim incidents of hate.

Pointing out that anti-Muslim sentiment, which has existed for many years in Germany, has increased in recent years, she said comprehensive research was conducted over three years by a group of independent experts appointed by the German government.

The research has shown that hostility towards Muslims and people perceived as Muslims is widespread throughout German society, she added.

Stressing that Muslim students in Germany are also exposed to anti-Muslim sentiment, Teffera said that this situation in society has spread to schools.

"We need to address the fact that German authorities have not officially recognized anti-Muslim racism as a form of racism. German authorities still treat attacks against Muslims as anti-Islamic motivated crime," she added.

Underlining that Germany's categorization of anti-Muslim sentiment is far narrow, she said Muslims are attacked because of their religious, ethnic, or national origin.

On the stigmatization of Muslims in Germany following the rising anti-Muslim sentiment following Israel's attacks on Gaza last October, she said Muslims felt that they were stigmatized by politicians and it affected their lives, resulting in incidents of violence and discrimination.

Noting that the popularity of the rising right-wing parties in Germany also poses a threat to German society, she said the rise of the far-right is not only a threat to vulnerable communities, but also a problem for the poor, independent media, and the rule of law.

Attacks on "other" groups in Germany have increased with the rise of the far right, she said, adding the immigrants and ethnic communities in Germany have had their share of these hate crimes.

"Germany adopted an action plan against racism and a strategy against antisemitism. It is important that the government connects these efforts to ensure mutual understanding and learning as well as solidarity among the affected communities," she added.

Germany, with a population of more than 84 million, is the second country with the largest Muslim population in Western Europe after France.

According to official figures, approximately five million Muslims live in Germany.



