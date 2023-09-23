Rising Islamophobia, distrust in Netherlands: Muslims react to covert state surveillance

Muslims in the Netherlands reacted to the state's secret investigation of Muslims and Islamic institutions.

Muhsin Koktas, head of the Contact Body for Muslims and Government (CMO) in the Netherlands told Anadolu he was not surprised by the secret investigations after the increase in Islamophobia and racism in the Netherlands and Europe after 2010.

"It is not in vain that Muslims' distrust toward the government has been increasing steadily recently, and it seems that the state does not trust Muslims either, which is why they conducted these investigations," said Koktas.

"The scandal that emerged during the discussions and meetings between the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment in 2022 to regain the trust of Muslims and the authorities of Islamic institutions is very significant."

Stating that Islamophobia and racism can be observed in all government institutions, Koktas said: "While the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment is working on regaining the trust of Muslims and holding discussions, on the other hand, the Minister of Justice and Security, Dilan Yesilgoz, says that there is no place for headscarves in police uniforms and bans them. Incidents of racism in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, systematic discrimination scandal at the tax office. These are just some of the racism and discrimination incidents in many government institutions."

Koktas said due to racism and discrimination in government institutions, the trust of Muslims in the state has been seriously undermined.

"The work done by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment to regain the trust of Muslims should not be limited to just one ministry. It should be carried out in all government institutions, and they all need to be on the same page for any improvement to happen. In a society where racism is increasing, it is essential for the sensitive public to support this effort. Gaining the trust of Muslims will not be easy. It may take many years. The current leader of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), Yesilgoz, who is currently in power in the Netherlands, says that after the general elections to be held on Nov. 22 with the Party for Freedom (PVV) led by far-right (Geert) Wilders, they can form a coalition government. I can't even imagine how Muslim trust will be gained if such a government is formed," he said.

Koktas urged Muslims in the Netherlands to be conscious and consider the Netherlands as their own country and called for efforts to protect and ensure the rights of Muslims.

- 'WE MUST INVESTIGATE LAWS THAT DISCRIMINATE AGAINST MUSLIMS'

Stephan van Baarle, chairman of the Denk Party Parliamentary Group and Member of Parliament, also pointed out that the secret investigation of Muslims and Islamic institutions is not the first.

"I was shocked by the Ministry of Social Affairs conducting espionage on the Dutch Muslim community illegally through a private company. I will submit a proposal next week in the Representatives Chamber for the minister to apologize. I requested a special session in parliament on this issue, but unfortunately, it was not accepted. Everyone who has been spied on illegally should be informed and compensated."

Van Baarle said: "It reveals the model of hatred against Muslims within the government. In the future, the only way to prevent this is to examine the government in terms of anti-Muslim hatred and investigate laws that discriminate against Muslims."

Kenan Aslan, head of Foreign Relations for the National View Organizations of the Islam Community in the South Holland Region, condemned the investigations.

"With the revelation of these illegal activities, it has been another disappointment for the Islamic community that the ministry has also discovered that it collected information through illegitimate means within itself. There is still a long way to go. Muslims will always be transparent, just as they have been in the past, but we also expect the same transparency from the government and local municipalities. It is now their duty to improve the atmosphere of distrust," he said.

- INCIDENT

In the Netherlands in 2021, it was revealed that municipalities conducted secret investigations into mosques and institutions owned by Muslims through private companies.

It was reported that research funded by the Netherlands' Security and Counterterrorism Agency (NCTV) was conducted through the NTA (Nuance door Training and Advies) private company.

It said NTA employees conducting research in mosques introduced themselves as members of the congregation or visitors, and during the investigation, they met many people from the congregation without revealing their identities.

It noted that NTA particularly reported its findings regarding backgrounds, origins and education of imams and administrators to municipalities as "confidential information."

Karien van Gennip, Minister of Social Affairs and Employment, said in a letter to the House of Representatives this week that it was determined that the agency conducted unauthorized research on individuals, institutions, and networks among Muslim communities living in the country in previous years.

Van Gennip expressed sadness about the secret investigation of Muslims and Islamic institutions and said she learned lessons for the future.







