Turkish, Dutch foreign ministers discuss ties, attacks on Quran in New York meeting

The Turkish and Dutch foreign ministers on Monday discussed bilateral relations, the war in Ukraine, and attacks on the Holy Quran during a meeting in New York.

The meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Dutch counterpart Hanke Bruins Slot took place at the Turkish House on the margin of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

"During the meeting, bilateral relations, #NATO expansion, the latest developments in #Ukraine and the attacks on our holy book, the Quran, in the #Netherlands were discussed," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry on X, formerly Twitter.

A day earlier, Fidan also held separate meetings with his German and Irish counterparts.













